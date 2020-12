Joe Satriani has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Don't miss your chance to get your own mini chrome guitar loaded up with Stripped x Three! That's right, 3 albums worth of backing tracks (Shapeshifting, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards, and Is There Love In Space?). Still a great holiday gift for the guitarist in your life, even if that's you!"

Further details here.