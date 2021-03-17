JOE SATRIANI's Shapeshifting UK Tour Rescheduled To May 2022

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, unfortunately, we have no choice but to again postpone our upcoming UK tour planned for this spring. The currently rescheduled dates are listed below (additional dates to be announced shortly). Please hold on to your tickets and we look forward to seeing and playing for everyone next year, which can't come soon enough! Stay safe!” - Joe Satriani

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, has rescheduled his Shapeshifting UK Tour to May 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets for his April and May 2021 UK Shapeshifting tour dates remain valid for the rescheduled May 2022 dates. Tickets are available from Satriani.com and alttickets.com.

The rescheduled 2022 UK dates include Bexhill, De La War Pavilion (May 1), The London Palladium (May 2), Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (May 3), Glasgow, O2 Academy (May 4), Birmingham, Symphony Hall (May 6), Gateshead, Sage Hall 1 (May 7).

Satriani’s latest studio album, Shapeshifting, originally released April 2020 via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings, features the radio tracks “Nineteen Eighty” and “Big Distortion”. Watch the official music video for "Nineteen Eighty" below.

The concert will feature tracks from Shapeshifting, plus many of his classic fan favourites including “Surfing With The Alien”, “Always With Me, Always With You”, and “Flying In A Blue Dream”.

The 2022 touring band will feature celebrated drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty) bassist Bryan Beller (Aristocrats) and keyboardist Rai Thistlethwayte (Thirsty Merc) and Joe Satriani on guitar.

Rescheduled Shapeshifting dates:

May

1 - Bexhill, UK - De La Warr Pavilion

2 - London, UK - Palladium

3 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

4 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

6 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

7 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Hall 1

(Photo - © Richard Bolwell)