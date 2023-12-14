JOE SATRIANI & STEVE - Two More Shows Added To Satch-Vai US Tour 2024

For the first time ever, after more than 50 years of friendship, it's the Satch-Vai 2024 Tour! Believe it not, this is the first time Joe and Steve will tour as a duo-bill, and it comes along with plans to release a new musical collaboration.

“The Satch/Vai Tour is happening! I’m so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again. Every time we play together it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we’ve never stopped!” - Joe Satriani

“Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor. He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game and that the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!” - Steve Vai

The Satch-Vai tour starts March 22 and runs through May 11, 2024. Shows have now been added (**) for Springfield, MO and Santa Rosa, CA on April 26th and May 12th respectively.

Tickets are available here.

Tour dates:

March

22 - Hard Rock Live-Orlando - Orlando, FL

23 - Pompano Beach Amphitheater - Pompano Beach, FL

25 - Ruth Eckerd Hall - Clearwater, FL

26 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

27 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

29 - North Charleston Performing Arts Center - North Charleston, SC

30 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC

April

2 - Belk Theater - Charlotte, NC

3 - Dominion Energy Center - Richmond, VA

5 - Orpheum Theatre Boston - Boston, MA

6 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

7 - Waterbury Palace Theater - Waterbury, CT

8 - Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

10 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

11 - Warner Theatre DC - Washington, DC

12 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

13 - MGM Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

14 - Kodak Center Theater - Rochester, NY

16 - Fisher Theatre - Detroit, MI

17 - State Theatre of Kalamazoo - Kalamazoo, MI

18 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

19 - Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

20 - Embassy Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

22 - Murat Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

23 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Des Moines Civic Center - Des Moines, IA

26 - Gillioz Theatre - Springfield, MO **

28 - The Astro - La Vista, NE

29 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

30 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO

May

1 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

3 - ACL Live at The Moody Theater - Austin, TX

4 - Music Hall at Fair Park - Dallas, TX

5 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

7 - Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

8 - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

10 - Harrah's Resort Southern California - Valley Center, CA

11 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Wheatland, CA

12 - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA **