JOE SATRIANI - The Band Behind The Elephants Of Mars (Video)

World-renowned guitar virtuoso, Joe Satriani, recently released his new album, The Elephants Of Mars, via earMusic.

Joe and the band all brought their A-game when it came to recording the album. Kenny Aronoff, the guy with the biggest, fattest groove delivers psychedelic drumming. Bryan 'The Beast' Beller, a deep well of energy and good vibes with a big sound on bass. Rai Thistlethwayte, a monster on the keys that is new to Joe's lineup, but prepared to crush it. And last but certainly not least, the mad genius behind sounds and textures who also produced the record.

The Elephants Of Mars is available as a special limited digi-pack CD release featuring seven double sided cards of original artwork by Satriani representing each song from the album. In addition, several coloured vinyl options will be available as well to pre-order including an orange, pink (D2C only) and purple version.

Formats:

- CD Jewel case

- Ltd. CD Digi sleeve (incl.14 images created by the artist himself)

- 2LP Gatefold

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Orange

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Purple

- Ltd. 2LP Gatefold Pink

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Sahara"

"The Elephants Of Mars"

"Faceless"

"Blue Foot Groovy "

"Tension and Release"

"Sailing The Seas Of Ganymede"

"Doors Of Perception "

"E 104th St NYC"

"Pumpin’"

"Dance Of The Spores"

"Night Scene"

"Through A Mother’s Day Darkly"

"22 Memory Lane"

"Desolation"

"Pumpin'" visualizer:

"Faceless" visualizer:

"Sahara" video:

The Art of The Elephants Of Mars, Episode 1:

The Art of The Elephants Of Mars, Episode 2:

(Photo - Eduardo Peña Dolhun)