JOEL HOEKSTRA And BRANDON GIBBS Announce Acoustic Duo Tour Dates

Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra and Devil City Angels' Brandon Gibbs will be hitting the road this fall with their "Campfire Tour" for a limited number of dates, beginning September 22 in Annapolis, MD.

This powerhouse acoustic duo doesn’t get the chance to tour together very often - as both Hoekstra and Gibbs are constantly in demand for other projects - so when they do, it's exceptional. Their live duo performances are both intimate and high-energy, featuring a wide variety of material from bands that each of them have been a part of, along with innovative original music, and great stories from their respective careers.

The energy and stage presence that radiates from these two make this a "must see" show. Their mix of song choices leaves the audience begging for more as there is literally something for everyone. Both Brandon and Joel have a long history of bands they have either been a part of or performed with, including Whitesnake, Devil City Angels, Poison, Night Ranger, Cher, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra to name only a few. While this show has an intimate vibe, the sound is bigger than ever with these two guitar extraordinaires bringing it home every show!

Joel Hoekstra & Brandon Gibbs - Campfire Tour dates are as follows:

September

22 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head OnStage

23 - Vineland, NJ - The Landis Theater

24 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

25 - New Hope, PA - New Hope Winery

28 - Broad Brook, CT - Broad Brook Opera House

29 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall