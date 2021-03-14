JOEL HOEKSTRA Featured In New Tour Tips (Top 5) Episode; Video

Courtesy of Digital Tour Bus, the clip below features Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra offering up his tour tips for survival on the road.

Joel Hoekstra, best known to rock fans as the current guitarist for Whitesnake and Trans-Siberian Orchestra (and also known for his work with Night Ranger and the Broadway show Rock Of Ages), released his new solo album, Running Games, in February 2021. Joined by Russell Allen (vocals), Tony Franklin (bass), Vinny Appice (drums), and Derek Sherinian (keyboards), Joel and company pick up where his debut, Dying To Live, left off.

Says Joel, “Years ago, I released three solo albums that were mainly instrumental guitar music. With Joel Hoekstra's 13, I have started to work on something that showcases my production, writing, and playing in the genre that I'm known for, which is melodic hard rock.”

Like Dying To Live, Running Games can be described as Dio’ish at it’s heaviest, but is also influenced by the blues- based sound of Whitesnake as well as melodic bands like Foreigner, Journey, and the like.

On Running Games, lyrically, Joel focuses on escaping problems both past and present by providing playful, imaginary, and serious takes on the situations. Long hailed for his fiery, tasteful guitar playing, Hoekstra’s playing here raises the bar to a new level.

Tracklisting:

"Finish Line"

"I’m Gonna Lose It"

"Hard To Say Goodbye"

"How Do You"

"Heart Attack"

"Fantasy"

"Lonely Days"

"Reach The Sky"

"Cried Enough For You"

"Take What’s Mine"

"Running Games"

"Lay Down Your Love" (Bonus Track - Digital)

"Finish Line" video:

"Hard To Say Goodbye":