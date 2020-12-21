JOEY DIABOLIC Releases Cover Of WHITE ZOMBIE's "Creature Of The Wheel"

Multi-instrumentalist and solo artist Joey Diabolic has released a cover of White Zombie's classic track "Creature Of The Wheel". The song is from his upcoming EP, Through Soundwaves Vol 3, which will be hitting digital music platforms on January 15th, 2021. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Diabolic says, "I gotta be honest, it took me awhile to figure out which Astro Creep 2000 song to cover. When I finally figured out that my next releases were definitely going to be a fan-fiction reinterpretation of the Freddy Krueger / A Nightmare On Elm Street story line, 'Creature Of The Wheel' was the most obvious choice."

"It’s pretty obvious that I love White Zombie… So much so that I got their logo tattooed on my right bicep. As far as covering the song, I wanted to encapsulate my experiences of listening to their albums since 1993. There was no one that sounded like them… They were true originals."

Through Soundwaves Vol 3 artwork and tracklisting:

"Son Of A Hundred Maniacs"

"Potter's Field" (Anthrax cover)

"Plowed" (Sponge cover)

"I Am The Shadow In Darkness"

"Save Yourself" (Stabbing Westward cover)

"Creature Of The Wheel" ft. MaMa Doom and Vain Manners (White Zombie cover)

"Potter's Field" (Anthrax cover):

"Plowed" (Sponge cover):

