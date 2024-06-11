JOHN 5 Announces "Strung Out Tour 2024", Releases "A Hollywood Story" Single And Music Video

John 5 will be heading back out on the road this fall beginning September 1 in Boston, MA and ending October 24 in Novato, CA, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5’s confirmed dates with Mötley Crüe including Summerfest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

Special guests for this tour (except September 1 and 9) are Turning Jane, an all-female rock group who hail from Los Angeles.

Tickets are on general sale this Friday (June 14). Fans who subscribe to updates from the John 5 store should look out for an early ticket sale announcement. So go here and scroll down to sign up for the newsletter. VIP packages are available from the official John 5 store. Find out more here. The full itinerary of John 5’s fall tour is below.

In addition to the tour news, John 5 is excited to release a new single. The track is called “A Hollywood Story” and is available now to stream/download/watch.

Speaking about the new song, John 5 said, “’A Hollywood Story’ is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I’ve had. When you’re a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could’ve dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I’m so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be."

Stream "A Hollywood Story" here, and watch the video below:

John 5's upcoming tour dates are listed below.

September

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

2 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

4 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

5 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

7 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center

8 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

9 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

10 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

13 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

14 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

15 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

17 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

19 - Kelwona, BC - The Revelry

20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

October

23 - Menlo Park, CA - The Guild Theater

24 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk