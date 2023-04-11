JOHN 5 Is "So Honoured" To Guest On DOLLY PARTON's Upcoming Rock Star Album

Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023. Guitarist John 5 (Mötley Crüe) has been added to the list of guests set to appear on the upcoming record.

Says John 5: "I am so honoured that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming Dolly Parton album. I‘ve been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember… words cannot describe how exciting this is.”

It was previously announced that John 5's current bandmate, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx, has also been added to the list of guests appearing on the upcoming album. Sixx shared the new in an update via Twitter on March 23, stating: "Played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday. Been back in the gym again to beat the jet-lag from the tour and enjoying family time. Had a great interview with Sweden Rock magazine and they might even feature some of my street photography." 👍🏽

Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", Prince's "Purple Rain", and Journey's "Open Arms".

Speaking about the new record on daytime talk show, The View, Parton revealed that guests on the album will include The Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, John Fogerty, Pink, Brandi Carlisle, Cher, and former Journey vocalist Steve Perry.

Watch the interview below, and stay tuned for further details.