JOHN 5 Releases New Single "Strung Out"; Playthrough Video Streaming
February 7, 2023, 57 minutes ago
John 5 and his band The Creatures have released a new single, "Strung Out". The single is available on streaming platforms here, and you can watch a playthrough video below.
John 5 explains: "This song is called 'Strung Out' because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don’t play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane." He adds, "There’ll be more Creatures shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live."
"Strung Out" credits:
· John 5 - Guitar & Bass
· Alex Mercado - Drums
· Engineered, Recorded and Mixed - Barry Pointer
· Art - Joe Lalich
Mötley Crüe recently announced that guitarist Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, but will continue as a member. His tour replacement is John 5.