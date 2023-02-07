JOHN 5 Releases New Single "Strung Out"; Playthrough Video Streaming

John 5 and his band The Creatures have released a new single, "Strung Out". The single is available on streaming platforms here, and you can watch a playthrough video below.

John 5 explains: "This song is called 'Strung Out' because I am so obsessed with playing guitar that when I don’t play and create new music for a while, I start to go a little insane." He adds, "There’ll be more Creatures shows sometime in the near future and I really look forward to playing this song live."

"Strung Out" credits:

· John 5 - Guitar & Bass

· Alex Mercado - Drums

· Engineered, Recorded and Mixed - Barry Pointer

· Art - Joe Lalich

Mötley Crüe recently announced that guitarist Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, but will continue as a member. His tour replacement is John 5.