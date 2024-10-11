JOHN 5 Teases MÖTLEY CRÜE's Upcoming Las Vegas Residency - "We're Going To Dive Deep Into The Catalog And We're Gonna Do All Sorts Of Cool Stuff"; Audio

Mötley Crüe's John 5 recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, John 5 talks about writing new music and discusses the band’s close relationship. He also teases the band's upcoming Vegas residency saying, “it is going to be something like people have never seen before.”

On writing new music with Mötley Crüe:

Eddie Trunk: "We know that Nikki, since the inception of the band, has been the primary songwriter in the band, but you also are a super accomplished songwriter. Have you, are you contributing to the writing on this stuff?"

John 5: "Oh yeah. Yeah."

Eddie Trunk: "So you and Nikki worked on those songs?"

John 5: "Absolutely. Just like 'The Dirt' and all the other songs on The Dirt. And yeah, me and Nikki work amazing together and Tommy is incredible. He's a great writer. You know, so everybody just gets together and does it all together, you know? And that's, I think there's something very special about that because we don't see a lot of bands nowadays that are, you know, super close. And, you know, I was just talking to Tommy, seconds before I got up here, you know, and just calling, 'Hey, dude, what's up?' You know? And then Nikki and Vince, you know, I think that's really important. And you don't see that a lot, you know, nowadays."

On upcoming Vegas residency:



John 5: "We're so excited. We're so excited. It is gonna be, and we're going to dive deep into the catalog and we're gonna do all sorts of cool stuff. And this venue has this Dolby Atmos and the sound is unbelievable. It is shocking how incredible this sound is, unbelievable. I mean, it goes over your head and goes over here. It goes over there. We're gonna do some really, really special things."

Eddie Trunk: "I've seen shows in that venue.Saw Aerosmith there a few times. I would tell you 'cause I just talk off air, I was just telling you how great your sound was last night and your sound guy had it dialled in. I talked to him. Going into that place, yes they have this surround system that can be very cool. And I'm sure your guy's gonna know this. You gotta be careful when you're a hard rock band, how you use that. Like I can imagine like beginning a 'Kickstart' or something would sound really cool with the surround stuff. When the band kicks in, as cool as that system is, you gotta be careful how it's adapted to hard rock. So take that for what it's worth. But having gone to many shows there, you know, that's something to keep an eye open on 'cause you don't want people hearing one show. I went to Aerosmith, I was in the middle. All I heard was Steven. So you want to hear everybody obviously."

John 5: "We are super, super excited. And Tommy is a whiz with that stuff."

Eddie Trunk: "The audio stuff?"

John 5: "Yeah, with the Dolby Atmos and all that. We're so excited. But, I love Vegas and you know, I just can't wait."

Eddie Trunk: "And production wise, I saw the seating grid. You're gonna have like these little ramp, these ramps that are going out, right? Like, you're gonna have a pretty cool stage design there, production wise."

John 5: "It’s gonna be insane. Absolutely insane. Like a Mötley Crüe show you've never seen before or heard before."

Eddie Trunk: "And Nikki was saying when he was on, when we were all on this show just a few months ago, a couple months, whatever it was that, next year is celebrating Dr. Feelgood.”

John 5: "That's right."

Eddie Trunk: "So is the Vegas thing gonna be an extension of that? Is that the plan?"

John 5: "I don't, I'm not sure. I don't want say too much, but it is going to be something like people have never seen before. It's gonna be incredible."

Mötley Crüe are returning to the Las Vegas strip for the "Las Vegas Residency", a limited run of shows at Park MGM between March 28 - April 19, 2025.

A portion of ticket proceeds for "Las Vegas Residency" will be donated to Nevada Partnership For Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe’s Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

