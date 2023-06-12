JOHN CORABI Adds Headlining Shows To Summer Solo Tour

Vocalist / guitarist John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) has added four headlining shows to his 2023 solo tour schedule, which has him playing numerous concerts with Tom Keifer and Winger.

The newly announced dates are: July 3 in Montreal, QC at Piranha Bar, July 4 in Ottawa, ON at Brass Monkey, July 31 in Des Moines, IA at Lefty's, and August 1 in Iowa City, IA at The Wildwood.

Catch John Corabi live at the following shows:

June

15 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

16 - Manchester Music Hall - Lexington, KY

17 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

18 - Dr. Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA

21 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY

23 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

24 - Palladium Ballroom - New York, NY

27 - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

28 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

30 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July

1 - Mountain View Amphitheater - Cheswick, PA

3 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

4 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

6 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

7 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

12 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI

13 - GoodYear Theater - Akron, OH

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

27 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

28 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

29 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

31 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA

August

1 - Iowa City, IA - The Wildwood

3 - Epic Event Center - Green Bay, WI

4 - Peoria Civic Center Theater - Peoria, IL

5 - Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater - Lempe, MO

11 - Paramount Theater - Anderson, IN

12 - Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN

16 - Tennessee Theater - Knoxville, TN

18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

Check out the official video for John Corabi's solo song, "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)", released in 2021: