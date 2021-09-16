JOHN CORABI Approached BILLY GIBBONS And BRIAN MAY To Perform Solos On New Songs - "I Thought Brian Would Have Killed It On 'Cosi Bella'... Far Better Than What I Did"

John Corabi, the Nashville, TN-based frontman, recently released his new single, “Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)”. The song is available now on all digital platforms here. A video for the song can be viewed below.

“Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)” was produced and co-written in Nashville, TN, with Marti Frederiksen (Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne). “Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)” is the first of several new singles coming.

In a new interview with Sonic Perspectives, Corabi was asked if he'll have any special guests in high places appearing any on the tracks, since he lives in Nashville, the new epicenter for musicians.

Says John: "Dude, I’m in Nashville, so all my friends are in low places [laughing]. Honestly, I would like to. I recently ran into Billy Gibbons at a Guitar Center before Dusty‘s passing, and I reminded him that we met several times. I told him I wrote and recorded a blues tune and asked him if he would do the guitar solo. He said to send him the track. I’ve met Brian May a few times in the past and sent him an email asking what he would charge to do the to a solo. I’m sure he will get around to answering it in a few years from now [laughing]. I thought Brian would have killed it on 'Cosi Bella' and far better than what I did. I tried to get a Brian May tone right after the first chorus going into the second verse. I had this plug-in on Protools called “1 May,” not “Brian May.” [Laughing] I put the plug-in on the solo I had recorded and was like, “Oh my God, there is his tone!” but ended up using it on that one part. I didn’t want to be too obvious with it."

Read the full interview at Sonic Perspectives

“Cosi Bella’ came about from a writing session I did with Marti for The Dead Daisies Burn It Down record,” states Corabi. “I had the initial verse idea, and a chorus that didn’t quite work for the tune. I played it for Marti, and he liked the idea but gave me a better idea for the chorus. We recorded the rough idea on my phone, with both of us just scatting the melody. The Daisies heard the idea but felt it didn’t quite fit their format, so I put it to bed for a bit. After leaving the band in 2019, I started to revisit old ideas I had and sat down and recorded the track. Being new to ProTools, I took the song as far as I could and sent it to Marti to produce. I explained the song was musically inspired to a degree by ‘Penny Lane’ by The Beatles and ‘Killer Queen’ by Queen, so Marti and his son Evan recut the drums and bass, and added some horns, and sprinkled their magical fairy dust on the track to give it that shiny polished sound! I wrote the lyrics, and after singing the song, I felt ‘So Beautiful’ was kind of an average title, so I looked those words up in a translation app and found it in Italian (Cosi Bella) and felt it had a nice ring to it! It’s not what some people truly expect from me, but I LOVE the way the song turned out, and it’s just a happy little upbeat love song with a twist! I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

John Corabi is a true Journeyman in the hard rock world, including stints as lead vocalist for The Scream, Mötley Crüe, The Eric Singer Project (ESP), Union, The Dead Daisies, and as guitarist for Ratt.