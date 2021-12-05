JOHN CORABI - "I Ran Away From Home At 15... To Join AEROSMITH"

On December 3rd, John Corabi (The Scream, Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) played a solo, acoustic show at The Backyard in Waco, Texas. Fan-filmed footage has since surfaced, which shows Corabi talking about his love for Aerosmith.

Describing himself as "a freakish Aerosmith fan," Corabi shares his first encounter with Aerosmith at Little Mountain Sound Studios in Vancouver, BC: "I kick the door, walk into this room, there's all this music playing, and the music stops... there's a guy sitting right in front of me, on a chair, with a guitar. He turns around, and he looks at me... it's Joe Perry from Aerosmith - and he 's not happy. I just interrupted him doing a guitar solo for one of their new songs on the Get A Grip record."

After completing his lengthy, but highly entertaining story, Corabi performs Aerosmith's "Seasons Of Wither".