JOHN CORABI - "I've Got More Than Half Of A Record Done"

Singer / songwriter John Corabi (Mötley Crüe, Union, The Dead Daisies) recently sat down for a revealing interview with Guitar Wishes.

During the chat, which can be seen below, Corabi commented, "During the COVID thing, I was productive. I wasn't doing a lot of shows, but I taught myself to use Pro-Tools. Stuff sounds great that I've recorded; I've got more than half of a record done. I have plenty of songs... I could do releases for the next year."

Corabi went on to say, after previously revealing that he had terminated his record deal with Rat Pak Records: "Another thing that excites me, now I don't have anybody standing over my shoulder going, 'I dont' think you can release that because it doesn't sound like the Mötley record, it doesn't sound like The Scream record.' Now, I can just write something, throw my name on it - here's this new country song that I wrote. Check it out."

Fan-filmed video of John Corabi performing the KISS classic "Hard Luck Woman" at The Firehouse BBQ and Blues in Richmond, Indiana on March 14th, 2021 has recently surfaced.