JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming American Amadeus Album

John Diva & The Rockets Of Love will release their new album, American Amadeus, on January 15 via Steamhammer/SPV. Pre-order the album here, and watch a new video trailer below.

Tracklisting:

"Voodoo Sex & Vampires"

"American Amadeus"

"Soldier Of Love"

"Bling Bling Marilyn"

"Champagne On Mars"

"Weekend For A Lifetime"

"Karmageddon"

"Wasted (In Babylon)"

"Movin' Back To Paradise"

"Drip Drip Baby"

"This Is Rock'N'Roll"

"2 Hearts"

Trailer:

"American Amadeus" video: