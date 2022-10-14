JOHN PETRUCCI And MIKE PORTNOY Reflect On Pre-DREAM THEATER Days At Berklee In New Tour Diary Video; Fan-Filmed Video Of Boston Show Streaming

Guitarist John Petrucci, founder of progressive metal giants Dream Theater, kicked off his first-ever headlining solo tour of North America on October 5th in Providence, RI. It was the first time in 12 years he and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy had performed live together.

On October 7th, they performed at Berklee Performance Center in Boston, MA, which they hadn't done since being studenbts at Berklee in 1985. Portnoy and Petrucci reflect on the experience in the clip below.

Fan-filmed video from the opening night in Providence can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Terminal Velocity"

"The Happy Song"

"Jaws of Life"

"The Oddfather"

"Gemini"

"Out of the Blue"

"Tunnel Vision"

"Damage Control"

"Snake in My Boot"

"Temple of Circadia"

Encore:

"Glasgow Kiss"

Fan-filmed video from the Boson show can be viewed below.