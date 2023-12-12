JOHN RAMBO STEVENS, Best Friend And Manager Of SEX PISTOLS / PUBLIC IMAGE LTD. Legend JOHN LYDON, Passes Away After Suffering Aortic Heart Dissection

Public Image Ltd. (PiL) have shared the following sad news...

"We are devastated to share the news that John Lydon's best friend and long term manager, John Rambo Stevens, has passed away after suffering an aortic heart dissection yesterday. In true Rambo fashion, he battled until the very, very end, long past the doctor's predictions.

"There never has been, and never will be, anyone remotely like Rambo. He had unwavering loyalty to John, and his beloved Arsenal. He lived life to the fullest and he enriched the lives of many.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to John and Rambo's wife Laura and all the family, who have asked for privacy at this time.

"As Rambo would say: 'Out'.

"From everyone @pilofficial."

(Photo - Byran Meade)