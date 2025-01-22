JOHN SYKES - "The Hero They Forgot, The Icon We Remember" (Video)

It was announced over the weelend that English guitar legend John Sykes (Tygers Of Pan Tang, Thin Lizzy, Whitesnake, Blue Murder) has passed away at 65 years of age following a battle with cancer. The following message was posted via his official Facebook page:

"It is with great sorrow we share that John Sykes has passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer. He will be remembered by many as a man with exceptional musical talent but for those who didn’t know him personally, he was a thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room.

"He certainly marched to the beat of his own drum and always pulled for the underdog. In his final days, he spoke of his sincere love and gratitude for his fans who stuck by him through all these years.

"While the impact of his loss is profound and the mood somber, we hope the light of his memory will extinguish the shadow of his absence."

Guitar Meets Science has shared a new video focusing celebrating Sykes' career:

"Today, we pay tribute to the legendary guitarist and vocalist John Sykes, who left an indelible mark on rock and metal. From his blistering solos to his iconic riffs, Sykes's influence resonates throughout the world of music. We explore his journey, his triumphs, and his lasting legacy. This is the story of a true guitar hero, who never fully got his due."