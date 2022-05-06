JOHN WAITE Releases New EP Anything

May 6, 2022, 38 minutes ago

JOHN WAITE Releases New EP Anything

John Waite (Bad English, The Babys) has released a new four song EP entitled Anything. Signed copies are available from johnwaiteworldwide.com.

Tracklisting:

“Anything”
“Lifeguard”
“Grenadine”
“Darling”

John Waite live:

May
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Carb Day

June 
4 - Leawood, KS - Leawood Summer Extravaganza
9 - Reno, NV - Boomtown Casino Hotel
25 - Lodi, CA - Hutchins Street Square

July
31 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Park – Free Concert

August 
18 - Granhaven, MI - Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium

Summer tour with Rick Springfield and Men At Work starting August 20.



