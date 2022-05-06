JOHN WAITE Releases New EP Anything
May 6, 2022, 38 minutes ago
John Waite (Bad English, The Babys) has released a new four song EP entitled Anything. Signed copies are available from johnwaiteworldwide.com.
Tracklisting:
“Anything”
“Lifeguard”
“Grenadine”
“Darling”
John Waite live:
May
27 - Indianapolis, IN - Indianapolis Motor Speedway – Carb Day
June
4 - Leawood, KS - Leawood Summer Extravaganza
9 - Reno, NV - Boomtown Casino Hotel
25 - Lodi, CA - Hutchins Street Square
July
31 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Park – Free Concert
August
18 - Granhaven, MI - Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium
Summer tour with Rick Springfield and Men At Work starting August 20.