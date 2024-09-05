JOHNNY NASTY BOOTS Releases Haunting New Music Video For "Howlin' And Dying"

Today marks the official release of Johnny Nasty Boots' music video for "Howlin' And Dying", a track from his upcoming U.S. debut EP.

Directed by Will Cook and filmed at the historic HM157, the video is a captivating visual journey that combines the eerie atmosphere of a haunted house with the dark allure of a femme fatale and her latest victim. The result is a chilling tribute to the classic horror genre, which enhances the raw emotion and rock-infused energy of the song.

Stream “Howlin’ And Dying” here.

Johnny Nasty Boots, a rising star known for his electrifying guitar work and powerful vocals, shared his inspiration behind the location:

"I stepped inside the house for the first time back in 2022 and immediately fell in love with the energy and mystery of the house. I knew I had to film a music video there. 'Howlin' And Dying' shares a similar energy, so this was the perfect excuse to be part of the history of one of the oldest houses in Los Angeles."

The video is packed with striking visuals that evoke the timeless spirit of classic horror films, enhancing the dark, bluesy rock vibe of the track. The femme fatale, portrayed as a mysterious and dangerous woman, echoes the lyrics that explore the irresistibility of a woman with a deadly charm.

This release follows the success of Johnny’s previous single “Soho”, and adds to the excitement surrounding his forthcoming EP, set to drop later this year. “Howlin' And Dying” showcases Johnny's unique blend of rock influences, spanning from the classic sounds of Jimi Hendrix and Jeff Beck to a modern, experimental twist.

Hailing from the heart of Mexico City, Johnny Nasty Boots is a guitarist, singer, composer, and producer who resides in Los Angeles. Johnny brings the roots of the psychedelic and blues sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s to the present day, creating an exciting, energetic and modern sound that resulted in his single “Deadline” becoming Reactor 105.7 FM’s (Mexico City’s #1 rock station) song of the year.

For further details, visit Johnny Nasty Boots on Facebook.