JOHNNY O'NEIL Launch Teaser For Upcoming "Snake In The Grass" Music Video

Truth Or Dare is the blazing new solo debut from guitarist Johnny O’Neil, co-founder and main- stay of the Minnesota legendary hard rock band Dare Force. It’s muscular, guitar-driven rock with a powerful foundation supplied by drummer Joachim Baecker, as well as a guest appearance by UFO’s original keyboardist Danny Peyronel.

A teaser for the upcoming "Snake In The Grass" music video can be seen below:

Both Johnny O’Neil and Joachim Baecker are no strangers to the Midwest music scene, and have finally joined forces to lay down a new set of refreshing rock & roll. Engineer and co-producer Brian Bart (a Midwest legend in his own right and co-founder of Dare Force along with O’Neil) has delivered a crisp, clean recording that fully captures O’Neil’s blistering guitar work.

Truth Or Dare can be purchased or streamed here.

"I just enjoyed listening to "Truth or Dare", the upcoming release from Johnny O'Neil. If you like the classic hook-driven chorus, Johnny has you covered with "Comin' For You." Like guitars? The instrumental, "World Run Amuck," should fill that pleasure." - Mike Findling: Chainsaw / Slave Raider / Mike Findling Agency

"Johnny O'Neil has crafted an album that's a lot of fun to listen to with the guitars right where they should be - in your face. I just listened top to bottom - BEST ALBUM of 2021 so far!" - Ron Keel

”If you are yearning for foot-stomping, fist-raising hard rock with seasoned chunky riffs delivered by a frontman “running amuck”, press play here!” - BraveWords CEO "Metal" Tim Henderson

Tracklisting:

"Snake In The Grass"

"Comin’ For You"

"Tell Me What You Think You Know"

"Down And Round"

"Ode to Mark"

"Temple"

"Red Suns In The Sky"

"Revolution"

"World Run Amuck"

"Snake In The Grass":

Band members:

Johnny O’Neil- All Lead and Harmony Vocals, All Guitars (Lead, Slide, Acoustic, Bass)

Joachim Baecker - Drums and Percussion

Guest artists:

Danny Peyronel - Hammond B-3 Organ and Piano (“Down And Round,” Temple”, “Revolution”)

Mark Miller - Drums (“Tell Me What You Think You Know”)

(Photo - Blake Bogdanovich)