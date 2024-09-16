JOHNNY O’NEIL's "Take Me Down" Music Video Selected At Seven Film Festivals Around The World

Johnny O'Neil is proud to announce that the music video for "Take Me Down" has been selected by seven film festivals around the world.

Johnny O'Neil speaking about the film festival selections, "We are so thrilled and humbled for our video to be selected by film festivals in cities ranging from NY to Rome to Tokyo! So exciting to be seen and heard by audiences around the world!”

"Take Me Down" is from his third album, Brand New Day. The video can be viewed below.

Discussing the video for "Take Me Down", Johnny O'Neil had this to say, "The subject matter is something that has touched just about everybody in some form or fashion, the epidemic of opioid addiction. When it came time to shoot the video our stellar videographers, Brianna and Kurt Jorgensen, had a very clear concept in mind, shooting the entire video in black and white. As such, there is a more cinematic ambience, and ironically it seemed to soften the more disturbing scenes. I wanted to convey a glimpse into that terrible affliction through the view of a narrator looking in from the outside. It was a delicate line to tread; we didn’t want to be gratuitous in capturing the inherently dark nature of this crisis, while at the same time conveying that there is hope, and help for anyone who is suffering. It is obviously quite a departure from our first video for the title track, but it also serves to showcase the range of emotions and sonic landscapes that we traverse as a band on this album.”

Stream/purchase Brand New Day here.

Tracklisting:

“Brand New Day”

“Take Me Down”

“My Mona”

“It’s Too Hard To Say Goodbye”

“When Janie Moved Into Town”

“In Search Of”

“Comin’ Down Like A Mountain”

“Hands Up”

“Don’t Believe A Word”

“Tell Me Your Story”

"Brand New Day" video: