Join CLUTCH's NEIL FALLON For Virtual Fireside Chat To Aid Charity

On Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm Eastern, Neil Fallon from Clutch will be joining non-profit Innocent Lives Foundation (ILF) on Twitch for a Fireside Chat charity stream. Fallon is a board member of Innocent Lives Foundation, a non-vigilante organization whose mission is to unmask child predators and help bring them to justice.

In the summer of 2020, Fallon was involved in ILFest, where he performed many pieces, including a new original, which can be enjoyed below.

As of February 6, 2021, Clutch activated the Artist Fundraising option on their Spotify account, with all proceeds going to the ILF:

Today we activated the Artist Fundraising option on our Spotify account. All proceeds go to the @InnocentOrg They are a great group of people fighting the good fight. Please pitch in if you can. Or just spread the word! https://t.co/XkmmqxDE1U — Neil Fallon (@npfallon) February 6, 2021

Get to know more about the ILF at this location.