Join SABATON At Gothenburg Pressing Plant And See How Gunpowder Vinyl Edition Of "The Royal Guard" Was Created; Video

Sabaton have released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Follow us back to Gothenburg and the pressing plant and see how the very rare Gunpowder Edition of our latest single 'The Royal Guard' was manufactured. And since we were in Gothenburg, a few old friends were invited to help us out... 😉"

The limited 12-inch vinyl edition of "The Royal Guard", which features the new track and the Swedish version "Livgardet", comes with a beautifully etched B-side, noble gold foil prints, and embossed artwork. For the strictly limited edition, the band visited the pressing plant and created a special vinyl that contains real gunpowder. This very special edition was sold out immediately after its announcement. The other configurations of the vinyl edition are mostly sold out as well, with only a few copies left. Get one of the last few copies of the vinyl here.

"Our new song, 'The Royal Guard,' is about the great story of one of the oldest military regiments in the world, formed in the area where Sabaton hail from," comments main songwriter and bassist, Pär Sundstrōm. "We are aware that we cannot make the Swedish Empire MKII happen even if we wanted. We had our chance some 300 years ago... But it was amazing to write about Swedish history again after nearly ten years since we wrote Carolus Rex."

Join Sabaton on another journey through time and space and enjoy this tip-of-the-hat to an ancient legacy, filled with both musical and visual surprises and a band that once again exceeds the expectations.

Listen to the English version of "The Royal Guard" here, and watch the lyric and music videos below: