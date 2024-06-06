Join TED NUGENT For PorkChop Hunting Campfire At Sunrize Acres Michigan

Join Ted Nugent for a PorkChop Hunting campfire at Sunrize Acres Michigan.

Arrive pre-dawn to Sunrize Acres. Spend the morning hunting and then spend several hours with Ted around the campfire, chatting and enjoying stories from Ted about his hunting and rock and roll career.

There will be opportunities to take photos together, Ted will sign autographs plus an acoustic guitar jam. You can come as a hunter, or if you'd like you can also attend without hunting. Your choice.

Each hunter can take one pig or a ram species. One animal is included. Second kills are available.

Hunter fee: $1750

Non hunter fee: $1250

Space is very limited.

Contact Paul Wilson ASAP. Email: Paul@tednugent.com. Mobile: 517-740-9566 - call or text for details.