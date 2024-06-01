JON BON JOVI Got Paid $183 For His First Recording - “It Was To Sing On A Song Called ‘R2D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas’”

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bon Jovi legend Jon Bon Jovi talks about his new documentary Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story, being a hoarder, the cover art for Slippery When Wet and his first-ever recording on a Star Wars Christmas album.

“My team was pretty excited that they found your actual first recording,” Kimmel laughs. “This was way before the hit ‘Runaway’. So, you were on a Star Wars tribute album. The Star Wars Christmas album. How did you wind up on this?

Bon Jovi: “I was a gopher in a recording studio from the fall of 1980 until 1983 when we did the first record. And there’s a guy named Meco Monardo doing these kind of tribute records, taking advantage of the Star Wars craze. He was pretending to be a young boy singing, which sounded like an old man pretending to look like a young boy singing. And he pointed at me one day and said ‘Young boy, can you sing. And I said yeah I think I can. He said go in there and if you want to do this it pays $183.

“It was to sing on a song called ‘R2D2 We Wish You A Merry Christmas.’”