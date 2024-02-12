JON BON JOVI On Song He Wrote For His Daughter - "I Promise You It's The Wedding Song Of The Next 100 Years"

Jon Bon Jovi thinks his new song may be the one you - and your grandchildren - walk down the aisle to, reports People.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the rock legend, 61, revealed he wrote one of the songs on his next album for his daughter Stephanie Rose Bongiovi's wedding day. (Stephanie has not shared any details about her significant other.)

"She hasn't heard it yet," Bon Jovi told the outlet. "It's called 'Kiss The Bride.' I promise you it's the wedding song of the next 100 years."

Aside from his daughter, Bon Jovi is also gearing up to celebrate the wedding of his son Jake Bongiovi, 21, and his fianceé actress Millie Bobby Brown, 19. Speaking to the outlet, the Grammy-winner said how excited he is about their relationship.

Hulu has released a teaser video for the upcoming docuseries, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Watch below.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story is a four-part, all access docuseries chronicling the epic past and uncertain future of one of the most recognizable bands in the world and its frontman Jon Bon Jovi. A 40-year odyssey of rock and roll idolatry on the precipice as a vocal injury threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story joins the band in February 2022 and follows their real time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future. As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments, while he's still living them.

40 years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics, and never before seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore Clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction.

The docuseries is set to premiere April 26 on Hulu in the United States and later in the year on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in the rest of the world.

Earlier this month, during the Pollstar Live! conference, Jon Bon Jovi received the Milestone Award celebrating his band's 40th anniversary. During a question and answer session, which can be seen below, the singer addressed his recent vocal issues and the steps taken to correct them.

According to Jon: "I've had it become public knowledge now, but I've had major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords, and I never had anything like this ever. So it's been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialization, because one of my cords was literally atrophied. Sometimes people get nodules; that's a pretty common place. Sometimes deviated septums and things that they've done take its toll on the cords. The only thing that's ever been up my nose has been my finger. And so it was very difficult this last decade to have to contend with something that was out of my control, which was… the strong (vocal cord) was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in it for the last almost two years now. I've been in this rehab, getting it back together, but I'm getting very close. Friday night was my first live performance in two years. The new record's done. So now I just wanna get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I'm gonna go out there on the road for real. But I'm confident in my doctor."