JON BON JOVI Teams Up With KISS’ GENE SIMMONS And PAUL STANLEY To Present Hampton Water Frosé At Rock & Brews Restaurants

Jon Bon Jovi is presenting a new Hampton Water Frosé with KISS’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Rolling Stone reports. Inspired by Bon Jovi’s rosé brand of the same name, the frozen beverage will be available exclusively at Rock & Brews restaurants this summer.

The drink is made with Hampton Water Rosé, Grey Goose Vodka, peach liquor, citrus and fresh strawberries.

“Just like a good song, wine can bring people together no matter where they are in the world,” Bon Jovi says, “and that’s why Jesse and I are excited to partner with Rock & Brews, which was created by my friends and fellow rockers, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, to launch Hampton Water Frosé. It’s the perfect drink to enjoy with your friends and family coast to coast while listening to your favorite music all summer long.”

(Photo - Archer Inspired Photography)