JON OLIVA - "We Were Doing A New SAVATAGE Record Until I Fractured My Spine"; Audio

In a new interview with Monsters, Madness And Magic, Jon Oliva talks about the early years of Savatage, the legacy of Criss Oliva, substance abuse, rehab, Halloween, haunted recording studios, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and more. Listen below.

It’s been well over 20 years since Savatage released their last album, Poets And Madman, in 2001. In the new interview Oliva offers an update on the new Savatage album.

Says Jon: "Well, we were doing a new Savatage record until I fractured my spine, and so we have to put that off now until the first of the year. I slipped on a wet marble floor, and I fractured my T7 vertebra. It's very painful... I'm actually in a lot of pain right now. I have to wear this kind of like a harness vest support thing for four months."

Prepare for a musical journey like no other this winter as Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is set to spread rock vibes throughout its spectacular annual holiday tour. Today, the multi-platinum rock group, which has consistently hit the upper-reaches of the touring charts for the past 15 years, unveiled the exciting details of their highly anticipated 2023 winter tour, titled The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best Of TSO And More. This year's tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. The tour kick-starts on November 15 with captivating performances in Green Bay, WI, and Council Bluffs, IA. Over the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding on December 30

For more details on tour dates and ticket sales, visit trans-siberian.com.

A product of the imagination of TSO’s late founder Paul O’Neill, and based on TSO’s multi-platinum CD and TV special, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, follows the journey of a runaway who breaks into an abandoned vaudeville theater on December 24th. While seeking shelter from the cold, the teen is discovered by the theater’s caretaker who uses the ghosts and spirits from the building’s past to turn her life around. Following the performance of the rock opera, 2023’s tour also boasts a rocking, blazing, and laser-lit second set containing more of TSO’s greatest hits, fan-favorites, and surprises. In addition to experiencing the story at TSO’s live concerts this year, fans at home can watch a digitally restored “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” on their local PBS station.

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever. I can’t wait to see our ‘repeat offenders’ out at the shows and look forward to seeing the new faces as well,” said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

TSO, which has sold more than 12 million albums and DVDs, will release music in several formats this fall, including a 25th anniversary edition of The Christmas Attic on vinyl, in deluxe and standard packaging, on September 29; a clear vinyl pressing of Christmas Eve and Other Stories on November 3; plus, a digital release of The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve in Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio and hi-fidelity stereo mixes, including both the songs and narration, titled The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve – The Complete Narrated Version on November 10.

Since its touring debut, TSO has played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows to more than 18 million fans. In just the past 10 years (encompassing nine tours), TSO has performed for more than 8 million fans. Keeping with O'Neill's vision, TSO remains one of rock’s most charitable bands. Once again, TSO will give at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity. To date, more than $18 million has been donated by the group.

