JON SCHAFFER - Federal Prosecutors Recommend No Jail Time For ICED EARTH Founder

Federal prosecutors have said former Columbus resident heavy metal musician Jon Schaffer’s cooperation with law enforcement was so “substantial” and “significant” that he should not do any prison time for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports The Republic.

Instead, Schaffer should receive three years of probation — including six months of home confinement — pay $2,000 in restitution and the mandatory $200 special assessment and perform 120 hours of community service, according to prosecutors, who outlined their rationale in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., this week. Schaffer is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 25.

“The nature and extent of Schaffer’s assistance has been significant,” U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves states in the filing. “…He proffered multiple times with government, and the information he provided was truthful and material.”

The filing provides some more details about Schaffer’s level of involvement with planning the deadly insurrection and his cooperation with law enforcement as they investigated the violent mob loyal to former President Donald Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn America’s presidential election.

Schaffer, who has acknowledged being “a founding, lifetime member of the Oath Keepers,” provided information to law enforcement on several occasions and testified before a grand jury, according to the court filing. The Oath Keepers is a militia group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders.

