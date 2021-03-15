JON SCHAFFER Moved From Marion County Jail; Court Date Expected Soon

Eight weeks after turning himself into law enforcement for his alleged involvement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol., Jon R. Schaffer has been moved from the Marion County Jail reports Jordan Morey for The Republic.

Schaffer, who turns 53 today, is expected to have a court date set in Washington D.C.’s district court soon. The Edinburgh man has six different federal charges filed against him, including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building.

Marion County Jail staff said Monday morning that Schaffer had been moved from the facility, but did not confirm his location. Indianapolis FBI Special Agent Steve Secor said Schaffer was still in Indiana as of Monday morning.

On February 15, Iced Earth frontman Stu Block, bassist Luke Appleton and guitarist Jake Dreyer announced in separate statements they have officially left the band. In addition, Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch recently announced he has dissolved his Demons & Wizards partnership with Schaffer.

