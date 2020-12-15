JORDAN RUDESS Teases Return Of LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT

Earlier this year, Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess announced the possible reunion of Liquid Tension Experiment, the instrumental side-project featuring his current and former Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci (guitars) and Mike Portnoy (drums), and King Crimson bassist Tony Levin.

At the time, Rudess stated: "We are looking at our schedules, we are organizing a time. With the pandemic, it's been a little difficult to coordinate personal kind-of gatherings but, it looks very good."

Today, Jordan took to social media to share a new image of the band, all wearing masks, collectively spelling "LTE3", possibly a hitn that the group are working on a follow-up to 1999's Liquid Tension Experiment 2.

Stay tuned for further details, expected soon.