JORDAN RUDESS Teases Return Of LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT

December 15, 2020, an hour ago

Earlier this year, Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess announced the possible reunion of Liquid Tension Experiment, the instrumental side-project featuring his current and former Dream Theater bandmates John Petrucci (guitars) and Mike Portnoy (drums), and King Crimson bassist Tony Levin.

At the time, Rudess stated: "We are looking at our schedules, we are organizing a time. With the pandemic, it's been a little difficult to coordinate personal kind-of gatherings but, it looks very good."

Today, Jordan took to social media to share a new image of the band, all wearing masks, collectively spelling "LTE3", possibly a hitn that the group are working on a follow-up to 1999's Liquid Tension Experiment 2.

Stay tuned for further details, expected soon.

 



