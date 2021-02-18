JORN - "Faith Bloody Faith" Single Makes It Into European Song Contest Norwegian Final Through Wildcard Vote

Vocalist Jorn Lande (Avantasia, Masterplan, Allen/Lande) recently released a new single, "Faith Bloody Faith". The song is Jorn's entry into the battle to be Norway’s contribution for the European Song Contest 2021. According to an update from Lande "we made it to the MGP final, Saturday February 20th, and we now have a chance at bringing the rock to the Eurovision Song Contest in May! Thank you!"

As of last week, 'Faith Bloody Faith' had over 300K streams, went into Norway's Top 100 and the Viral Top 50 on Spotify.

Check out the official video for "Faith Bloody Faith" below. The song is available via Spotify here.