JORN Performs "Faith Bloody Faith" At European Song Contest Norwegian Final; Video Available

Vocalist Jorn Lande (Avantasia, Masterplan, Allen/Lande) recently released a new single, "Faith Bloody Faith". The song was Jorn's entry into the battle to be Norway’s contribution for the European Song Contest 2021 and took him to the final, which aired on February 20th. He has checked in with the following update:

"We kept the Faith! We rocked! And we came VERY close! Thank you for all the support, you rock! The best of luck to TIX in the ESC 2021!"

As of last week, 'Faith Bloody Faith' had over 300K streams, went into Norway's Top 100 and the Viral Top 50 on Spotify.

Check out the official video for "Faith Bloody Faith" below. The song is available via Spotify here.