JORN Releases New European Song Contest Single / Video "Faith Bloody Faith"

Vocalist Jorn Lande (Avantasia, Masterplan, Allen/Lande) has released a new single, "Faith Bloody Faith". The song is Jorn's entry into the battle to be Norway’s contribution for the European Song Contest 2021. Check out the official video below.

Jorn recently unearthed an old lyric video from a broken hard drive that was never released. Watch the clip for "Burn Your Flame" (Extended Version) below. The original version of this song appears on his album, Spirit Black, released in 2009.