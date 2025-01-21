JOSH TODD Reveals New BUCKCHERRY Album Title And Release Date

Josh Todd recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation, he reveals that new Buckcherry music is coming in March and reflects on the bands success.

Josh Todd on Buckcherry's successful third album:

"It is a great lesson in faith, really for us, you know, because we just stayed out of the results, stayed focused on, you know, our outcome, which is writing the best, best songs we could, you know, write at the time. And just being the best of who we were, you know? And listen, you know, this band has been the black sheep of rock music from the beginning, from the first record, you know, and we've never fit into any kind of genre of rock, because everybody kinda lumps us in with like 80s rock bands. And it's like, we dropped our record at the end of the 90s, you know, so our first record, you know, so it's like, we came out when there was rap rock and Shoegaze, nerd rock, I called it, you know, the guys wearing the Buddy Holly glasses and looking down at their shoes playing rock, you know, and that's when we came out. So no one, you know, we were like on our own little island, you know, because, and I think that was like, that's why people liked us, you know? And then we brought it live and, that was like a huge part of our whole thing was to be great live and that's it. And we worked really hard on the road, you know, still to this day. So, you know, that was really, we laid the foundation. So, you know, even when industry people were like, you know, disenchanted with like, you know, getting into business with us, it didn't, we didn't worry about that because we already knew what we had created. We already knew what we were capable of. You know, we'd already been to Woodstock ‘99, we'd been all around the world. We had a hit song. We had a couple hit songs before, you know, 15. So, you know, we didn't worry about it. We knew that all we needed to do is just get it out there and start getting on the road and things would start happening.

Josh Todd on Buckcherry's next record:

Josh Todd: "We've got a record. We're gonna drop our 11th record. It's called Roar Like Thunder, and it comes out June 13th."

Eddie Trunk: "When will there be music from that? When do you plan to put a first song out from that?"

Josh Todd: "We're doing both the videos for the singles in February, so I think March they're gonna drop the first single."