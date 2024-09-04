JOURNEY: 14-Year Old NEAL SCHON Told His Parents He Was At A Sleepover, But Was Really Jamming With A Legend; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next... When guitar legend Neal Schon of Journey was an unknown 14-year-old kid, he told his parents he was going to a sleepover at his friend’s house. Instead, he went to a famous bar and had a guitar battle with his hero, BB King. A decade later, Schon would rule the beginning of the 80s with one of the greatest classic rock songs ever… 'Any Way You Want It'. This song still shakes stadiums all these years later but there’s a secret to this track. Up next, all-time legend Neal Schon tells us the story of jamming with his hero at 14 and reveals the mystery behind an 80s classic on Professor of Rock."