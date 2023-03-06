JOURNEY Band Members' Stressful Divorces Were The Inspiration For This 80s Classic; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain from one of America’s most popular rock bands, Journey, watched their bandmates - guitarist Neal Schon and bassist Ross Valory - go through caustic divorces. The palpable stress that affected the musicians became the inspiration for one of the band’s greatest hits. 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' has become their signature rock song. It’s one of the toughest songs for any singer to take on and Steve Perry knocks it out of the park. As perfect of a rock song as it is, it also has some baggage. It has one of the cheesiest music videos ever put to film. Even the band admits it. But this song just had major pop culture renaissance 40 years after its peak, on Stranger Things. It’s all coming up next, including an interview with band member Neal Schon, on Professor Of Rock.”