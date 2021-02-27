JOURNEY - Check Out Guitarist NEAL SCHON's Digital Birthday Card Featuring Greetings From JONATHAN CAIN, SAMMY HAGAR, ARNEL PINEDA, STEVE LUKATHER, JOE SATRIANI And More

The clip below is a digital birthday card to legendary Journey founder / guitarist Neal Schon featuring heartfelt greetings from his wife Michaele along with Jonathan Cain, Brad Paisley,Randy Jackson, Narada Michael Walden, Sammy Hagar, Steve Lukather, Steve Vai, Arnel Pineda, Scott Hamilton, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Jason Derlatka, Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Jack Blades.

Schon's new solo LP, Universe, includes covers of songs by The Beatles ("Hey Jude"), Jimi Hendrix ("Voodoo Child"), Stevie Wonder ("I Believe"), and Prince ("Purple Rain").

Tracklisting:

"Something In The Heart"

"The Eye Of God"

"The Universe"

"Caruso"

"Voodoo Child"

"Third Stone From The Sun"

"Purple Rain"

"She's For Real"

"What Has Become"

"Lights"

"Silent Voyage"

"Chrome Shuffle"

"Be Happy"

"I Believe"

"Hey Jude"