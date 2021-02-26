JOURNEY Classic "Don't Stop Believin'" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

February 26, 2021, an hour ago

Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Guitarist Neal Schon took to social media to celebrate, writing: "Wow!!! Thank you Fans!! We are over 1 Billion streams on Spotify - Don’t Stop Believin'. Queen is the ONLY other band at this point. Congratulations guys."

 


 

 



