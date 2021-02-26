JOURNEY Classic "Don't Stop Believin'" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams On Spotify

Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Guitarist Neal Schon took to social media to celebrate, writing: "Wow!!! Thank you Fans!! We are over 1 Billion streams on Spotify - Don’t Stop Believin'. Queen is the ONLY other band at this point. Congratulations guys."

Wow!!! Thank you Fans!! We are Over 1 Billion Streams on Spotify Don’t stop Believin Queen is the ONLY other band at this point. Congratulations guys 🌎🎶🔊🔥🔥🔥🔥♾📢@NealSchonMusic @JourneyOfficial @TheJonathanCain @StevePerryMusic @Spotify pic.twitter.com/FKoinW7XpX — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) February 25, 2021

JOURNEY and QUEEN the Only 2 Bands Ever to Attain more then 1 Billion Streams individually for “Dont stop Believin” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” Cheers Friends ♾ pic.twitter.com/PdCa1nWIlR — NEAL SCHON MUSIC (@NealSchonMusic) February 25, 2021



