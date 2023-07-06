JOURNEY Co-Founder GEORGE TICKNER Dead At 76

Former Journey rhythm guitarist and co-writer, George Tickner, has died at 76, reports Music-News.com. Tickner's passing was confirmed by his former bandmate, Neal Schon.

The musician contributed to the legendary American rock group's first three albums - starting with 1975's self-titled - after being hired by manager Herbie Herbert - who died in October 2021 aged 73. Neal Schon took over his guitar duties until Jonathan Cain joined in 1981.

In January 2005, George appeared with past and present members of Journey to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Schon shared the post below, writing, "Dear George, 'Of A Lifetime' is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed." ✝️🙏🏽