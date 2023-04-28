JOURNEY Legend STEVE PERRY Says DOLLY PARTON Is "Singing Her Tush Off" On Their Upcoming Duet - "'Open Arms' Has Been Recorded Many, Many Times Down The Years, But Honestly, She Killed It"

Dolly Parton, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year, will release her new album, entitled Rock Star, in the fall of 2023.

Rock Star will include Dolly's take on Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven", The Rolling Stones' "(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction", Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Free Bird", Prince's "Purple Rain", and Journey's "Open Arms".

Speaking with Classic Rock, former Journey singer, Steve Perry says he was thrilled to record with Dolly for her album, which is reported to feature the likes of Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Nikki Sixx, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and P!nk.

“I’ve still got so much [of my own new] music backed up in my studio, but the truth is that I’m a bit lazy,” Perry admits with a mild chuckle. “Right now, I’m only doing things that I can really emotionally connect with. Anything else, I kind of pull away from.

“The duet between Dolly and I on 'Open Arms 'has just been mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and it sounds great,” he reveals. “Dolly told me she had always loved the song and wanted to sing it on an album. 'Open Arms' has been recorded many, many times down the years, but, honestly, she killed it. Dolly is singing her tush off.”

Read more at Classic Rock, and stay tuned for further details on Dolly's Rock Star.