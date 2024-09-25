JOURNEY Members Join America's Got Talent Winner RICHARD GOODALL For "Don't Stop Believin'" Performance - "He's An Amazing Singer, An Amazing Man"; Video

America’s Got Talent crowned Richard Goodall their Season 19 winner last night (September 24). Members of Journey joined Goodall for his performance of the band's classic, "Don't Stop Believin'" during the finale. Video can be viewed below.

In the clip, Neal Schon is asked if he had been following Goodall's journey on AGT. "We've been following," says Schon. "We've been on tour for for the last six months, I've been watching this phenomenon. He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him.”

Deadline talked to Goodall after his America’s Got Talent win and told them he was shocked with the results.

“I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations,” Goodall said. “I’ve just gone out there and left it all out on the stage. I sang a song and whatever happens, happens. I’ve just went out there, every single time, and had fun and soaked in everything that I’ve been taught here on the show.”