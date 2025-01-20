JOURNEY Members Tell Stories Surrounding Their Biggest Hits On PROFESSOR OF ROCK's "Evolution"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following introduction:

"It’s the voice that saved an underperforming jam band and kicked off an arena rock revolution. After three hitless albums in the 70s, Journey was on the chopping block. But the addition of an unknown singer named Steve Perry changed everything—transforming them into one of the biggest rock acts of all time. From stadium-shaking anthems to soul-stirring ballads, their music dominated airwaves and defined an era, becoming the soundtrack of a generation. In this Evolution episode, we've got 'Don't Stop Believing', a song that broke every rule in the book and is now the #1 song ever, as well as 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' the most epic rock song to be made into the most cringe-worthy music video and 'Open Arms', a song that almost made the guitarist puke and it became their biggest hit. The band is here to tell the stories next on Professor of Rock."