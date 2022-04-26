JOURNEY - New Single "You Got The Best Of Me" Streaming

On July 8th, Journey will release their new album, Freedom. Check out the second single from the record, "You Got The Best Of Me", below.

Back in February, Journey revealed the first details for their upcoming new studio album. Guitarist Neal Schon shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, February 16, stating: "Teaser … it’s coming and it’s loaded."

Freedom will include the following tracklisting:

"Together We Run"

"Don't Give Up On Us"

"Still Believe In Love"

"You Got The Best Of Me"

"Live To Love Again"

"The Way We Used To Be"

"Come Away With Me"

"After Glow"

"Let It Rain"

"Holdin On"

"All Day All Night"

"Don't Go"

"United We Stand"

"Life Rolls On"

"Beautiful As You Are"





Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummers Narada Michael Walden and Deen Castronovo - released the single, "The Way We Used To Be", in 2021. Stream the single via your preferred platform here, and watch the official music video for the song below: