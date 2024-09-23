JOURNEY Singer ARNEL PINEDA Says He'll Leave Band If Enough Fans Say "Go"; NEAL SCHON Offers His Support

Arnel Pineda took some serious heat for his performance with Journey at the band's Rock In Rio performance last Sunday (September 15), and now, following the criticism, the frontman says he'll step away from the band if enough fans vote for him to "go".

Arnel said in his post, in part (see below): "I am very aware of this (video below), no one more than me in this world feels so devastated about this... It's really amazing how 1 thousand right things you have done will be forgotten just cause of THIS.. and of all the place, its in Rock In Rio. Mentally and emotionally, I've suffered already, and I'm still sufferring.. but I’ll be ok.."

He adds: "So here’s the deal... I am offering you a chance now (especially those who hated me and never liked me from the very beginning) to simply text GO or STAY right here... and if GO reaches 1million, I'm stepping out for good."

* Note: The majority of responses are voting for Arnel to "stay."

Journey guitarist, Neal Schon, offered Arnel support, adding a comment to a Facebook post, stating: "Arnel don't listen to these blogs. They are all bought. You’ve kicked ass!"