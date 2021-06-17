JOURNEY To Release New Single Next Week; Band Confirmed For iHeartRadio Music Festival

Journey - who's lineup currently includes singer Arnel Pineda, guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, bassist Randy Jackson, keyboardist/singer Jason Derlatka, and drummer Narada Michael Walden - will release a new single next Thursday, June 24.

A message from Journey states: "Journey is thrilled to share two announcements! We will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 18. Tickets available Friday, June 25th at JourneyMusic.com! And we are releasing a new song next Thursday, June 24! Who’s ready for new Journey music?!"

Stay tuned for updates.