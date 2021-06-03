JOYOUS WOLF Finish New Album

"Our new album is done!" states Joyous Wolf. "What an incredible experience the last few weeks have been for us. We can't wait for all of you to hear it! There is no better way to celebrate this achievement than to hit the road supporting Dirty Honey on their California Dreamin Tour! Let's go!"

Catch Joyous Wolf opening for Dirty Honey at the following shows:

June

3 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

5 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

6 - Hoot's Pub - Amarillo, TX

8 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

9 - Brewster Street Ice House - Corpus Christi, TX

11 - Club LA - Destin, FL

12 - Soul Kitchen Music Hall - Mobile, AL

14 - Shagnasty’s Grubbery & Pour House - Huntsville, AL

15 - Capone's - Johnson City, TN

17 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

19 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

20 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

22 - The Bourbon - Lincoln, NE

24 - Piere's - Fort Wayne, IN

27 - The Venue - Denver, CO

(Photo courtesy of the official Joyous Wolf Facebook page).