JUAN CROUCIER "The Other Voice Of RATT" Cancels July Concert In Houston

Bassist Juan Croucier, billing himself as "The Other Voice Of Ratt", has issued the following statement in regards to his scheduled concert at Dosey Doe (The Big Barn) in Houston, TX on July 27:

"We're sorry to have to announce that our show in Houston on Saturday, July 27th, at the Dosey Doe has been cancelled due to the date being accidentally double booked. We will do our best to reschedule ASAP. Thank you for your understanding."

Upcoming Juan Croucier dates are listed below:

July

25 - Fitzgerald's - San Antonio, TX

26 - Arlington Music Hall - Arlington, TX